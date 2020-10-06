In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 47 cents to $64.08/cwt.
- National live was up 64 cents, staying at $50.65
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $2.17 to $63.77
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.45 at $92.55/cwt.
Pork cutout values “reflect solid demand” as the contract holds an “incredible” discount to the cash, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “Much like the row crops, hogs have been a major beneficiary of massive China buying.”
The market “might be top-heavy” based on cash prices, Stewart-Peterson said. “Inconsistent pork cutout values keep traders cautious.”