In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $2.97 to $119.45/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 44 cents to $124.90
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 23 cents higher to $118.51/cwt.
“US pork export sales for the week ending July 7 came in at 18,277 tonnes, down from 31,247 the previous week and below the average of the previous four weeks at 29,653,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 981,900 tonnes, down from 1.217 mln a year ago and 1.285 mln the year before that. The five-year average is 1.042 mln.”
“The cash hog market is closely watching weather forecast and the prediction of high temperature across the Midwest next week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This could stay supportive of the cash market as packers may need to bid up to keep hog movement active and counter the potential lighter hog weights that may occur.”