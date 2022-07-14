 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down $2.97 to $119.45/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 44 cents to $124.90

People are also reading…

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 23 cents higher to $118.51/cwt.

“US pork export sales for the week ending July 7 came in at 18,277 tonnes, down from 31,247 the previous week and below the average of the previous four weeks at 29,653,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 981,900 tonnes, down from 1.217 mln a year ago and 1.285 mln the year before that. The five-year average is 1.042 mln.”

“The cash hog market is closely watching weather forecast and the prediction of high temperature across the Midwest next week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This could stay supportive of the cash market as packers may need to bid up to keep hog movement active and counter the potential lighter hog weights that may occur.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

The front end of the market is optimistic for hog demand boost, Total Farm Marketing said. “Chinese hog prices have firmed, adding buying supp…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hog markets are looking steady to higher this morning as the market prices in optimism regarding a demand boost, Total Farm marketing said. Af…

Lean hogs

Oct and Dec hogs are poised for a potential strong move higher, but will need to see follow through of Friday’s trade. The Front month contrac…

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

Hog markets “tried to get something going on Friday,” Blue Line Futures said. “The Bulls need to achieve a conviction close back above this le…

Lean hogs

August’s contract is showing the highest price levels since April 29, The Hightower Report said. “Very strong pork product markets have helped…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News