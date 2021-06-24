In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $6.60 to $116.18/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $5.17 to $112.99/cwt.
A sharp drop in cutout values is keeping selling pressure on the market, Total Farm Marketing said. "Technical selling and long liquidation continue as the momentum is pushing prices lower."
The market spent the day positioning ahead of the post-close report, The Hightower Report said. "With cash at $119.59, the August hog low at $96.50 looks very cheap," they said.