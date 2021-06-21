 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 95 cents to $123.57/cwt.
  • National live was down 40 cents, to $94.63
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $131.72

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 11 cents to $120.76/cwt.

Front month hog contracts are concerned “about a possible slowdown of slaughter line” on July first due to a court ruling, Total Farm Marketing said, coming after liquidation last week. “Packers pulled back earlier in the week due to weakness of futures,” they said.

The technical action in the August contract may improve slightly if the can close over $104.90, The Hightower Report said. “The close below the 9-day moving average is a negative short-term indicator for trend,” they said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Front of hog market is concerned about possible slowdown of slaughter lines on July 1 due to a recent court ruling, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets “remain in a solid uptrend,” The Hightower Report said as there is no technical sign of a near-term peak.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“The market may be setting up a forced slowdown of slaughter lines due to a court ruling a couple weeks back,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Tha…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog calls are steady to lower today while correcting from a long rally. “We expect weak retail values to keep pressure on the market,” Total F…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The cash market for hogs “is concerning” due to the possible court ruling that would slow slaughter at major packing plants beginning July 1. …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News