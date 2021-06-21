In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 95 cents to $123.57/cwt.
- National live was down 40 cents, to $94.63
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $131.72
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 11 cents to $120.76/cwt.
Front month hog contracts are concerned “about a possible slowdown of slaughter line” on July first due to a court ruling, Total Farm Marketing said, coming after liquidation last week. “Packers pulled back earlier in the week due to weakness of futures,” they said.
The technical action in the August contract may improve slightly if the can close over $104.90, The Hightower Report said. “The close below the 9-day moving average is a negative short-term indicator for trend,” they said.