In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was down $1.59 to $122.84/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell $5.90 to $124.62
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 97 cents lower to $124.06/cwt.
A number of factors provided support for hog markets to begin the week, both in terms of supply and the technical picture.
“Talk of tightening meat supply ahead plus bullish technical action with the sharp rise in open interest and strong uptrend has helped to support,” The Hightower Report said.
The overall picture looks strong for now.
“The hog market is strong, and money flow supports the market as the fundamentals are strong,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The hog market is moving into over-bought territory and could be due for a correction, but in the short-term, price still have room to work higher.”