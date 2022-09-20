 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 5.01 to 97.17/cwt.
  • National live at $72.95/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 2.12 to $99.99/cwt.

National carcass cutout down 70 cents to $105.18/cwt.

Exports of pork to China during August were down 50% from the previous year at 140,000 tons as the bulk of China’s major cities have been locked down slowing demand, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Packer profit margins improved significantly with the stability in the cash market and the jump in pork cutout values, according to The Hightower Report.

Breaking News