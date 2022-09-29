In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $4.93 to $88.35/cwt.
- National live was up $2.81 to $72.45
- Iowa/Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.97 lower to $98.80/cwt.
“With today’s report out of the way, the market will be watching the demand in the near term with the Chinese Golden holiday from October 1-October 7,” Total Farm Marketing said. “China has been releasing pork supplies out of its reserves, to help combat high pork prices domestically. Export sales were viewed as good today at 34,300 mt.”
“US pork export sales for the week ending September 22 came in at 34,342 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 72 for 2023 for a total of 34,414,” the Hightower Report said. “This was up from 28,972 the previous week and above the four-week average at 31,219. Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 1.248 mln tonnes, down from 1.545 mln a year ago, 1.668 mln year before that."