Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass down 2.76 to $124.43/cwt.
  • National live at $95.47/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 24 cents to $130.52/cwt.

National carcass cutout up 23 cents to $125.03/cwt.

China was listed as the top buyer on this week’s export sales report, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Hog weights are dropping. It is likely packers and meat brokers are having loads price discounted on pork they previously contracted, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

