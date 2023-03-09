In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was down 44 cents to $78.58/cwt.
- National live was $60.14, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 12 cents lower to $79.57
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 73 cents to $88.39/cwt.
“April hogs saw big swings between the high and the low on the day, to finish in the middle of the range,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This made today a consolidation day, as prices were looking for direction. Strong selling pressure in the markets on the day, as ‘risk-off’ trade plagued the outside markets, and that limited any gains on the day.”
“U.S. pork export sales for the week ending March 2 came in at 22,051 tonnes, down from 32,805 the previous week and the lowest since January 5,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 497,088 tonnes, up from 488,773 a year ago but below the five-year average of 586,183.”