In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $2.14 to $113.16/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 84 cents lower to $117.76
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.22 to $111.38/cwt.
Analysts were watching the trends in the U.S. dollar and what it could mean for hog markets and exports. “A surge higher in the US dollar is more negative news for the export market,” the Hightower report said. “Pork cut-out values at mid-session came in at $112.00, up $2.84 on the day.”
“Hogs opened significantly lower but ended with a positive close, which leads one to believe that the packer was out paying up for hogs today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Last week’s slaughter was only 446,000 head compared to 478,000 head the week before. The National Direct Afternoon report showed cash 2.50 lower, and carcasses were 2.48 higher.”