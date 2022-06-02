In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was down 46 cents to $115.22.
- National live was unreported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 61 cents to $116.96.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $2 to $112.02.
Packer profit margins are in the red and average weights are high, but the market continues to see a seasonal advance in pork demand and a seasonal decline in pork supply, according to The Hightower Report.
July futures have outpaced June as traders look for a longer duration of time remaining on a contract, according to Total Farm Marketing.