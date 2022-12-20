 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 4 cents to $79.92/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass not reported.

National carcass cutout down 1.47 to $83.46/cwt.

Friday’s sharp move higher was technical after contracts were oversold but now futures appear to be consolidating near the 85-dollar mark, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Holiday Demand has supported Feb Hogs but hefty production increases loom for the 1st quarter – lending a bearish slant to Hog prices in 2023, according to William D. Moore of Agmaster.

