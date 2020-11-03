In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 17 cents to $60.13/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 51 cents higher to $60.36
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.15 to $82.99/cwt.
“The session was overall choppy today as prices looked for direction,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Headline news of today’s presidential election kept the market cautious. Dec futures are being pressured by the weakness seen in short-term fundamentals. The Lean Hog Index maintains its slide losing another 1.01 to 73.48. This has been a reflection of a softer cash market.”
Analysts believe the market put in a short-term low Monday, but concerns remain. “However, the cash market is in a steady downtrend and pork values are near the lowest since mid-September,” the Hightower Report said. “This may have helped trigger the selling into the close. Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $88.58, up $4.44 on the day.”