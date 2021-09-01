 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down $3.42 to $89.53/cwt.
  • National live was down $1.08 to $70.93
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base reported at $94.74

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.47 to $106.54/cwt.

Lean hog markets “are still in an uptrend that began after the lows in Aug. 10,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers have been able to purchase hogs with little difficulty.”

Hog weights are up from recent weeks, nearly 1.5 pounds, which is seasonally expected, The Hightower Report said. However, the jump is significant, they said, as “typically weights pick up after the three-day Labor Day holiday weekend.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

