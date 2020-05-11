The lean hog market is supported by strong retail values and a strong cash market in the front months, Total Farm Marketing said. “The market is overbought, but the June contract's discount to futures may limit selling pressure,” they said.
Chinese pork purchases last week were the largest in more than one year, The Hightower Report said. “As hogs back up in the country, cash values may decline,” they said. “The government buying, plus help in getting more slaughter capacity are potential positive forces.”