In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass up 1.93 to $101.42/cwt.
- National live not available.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 1.53 to $102.39/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 2.75 to $103.60/cwt.
Traders are concerned about exports as China has locked down several cities due to Covid outbreaks, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The pork cutout has been dropping and for the packer, the spread between cash hogs and pork futures is narrowing along with packer margins, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.