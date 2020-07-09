Brazil shipments to China this year have jumped to 150% of last year’s China’s pork sales at this time. “This is indicative of China’s huge need for pork supplies, and now that Brazil is having significant COVID-19 disruptions, the U.S. may be in a position to capture some of this business,” Stewart-Peterson said.
The technical action looks bearish, however, pork product prices and cash markets appear to have stabilized and may have found some support, according to The Hightower Report.
A bounce in pork values should help support better packer margins and this may help the market find a base of support, according to The Hightower Report.