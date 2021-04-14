If exports of pork slow at all, the market looks vulnerable to needing to absorb the extra meat on the domestic market, and this could spark a setback in pork prices, The Hightower Report said this morning. “However, the reopening of the economy and pork demand might support,” The Report also said.
The technical picture looks weak for the short-term and the market is working out of an over-bought condition, Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise report this morning. “Overall, the market is setting up a battle between fundamentals with strong retail value versus the liquidation due to the technical picture,” TFM said this morning.