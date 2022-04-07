 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was down 72 cents to $100.30.
  • National live was $75.47.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 1 cent to $102.52.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down $1.26 to $103.11.

Hogs recovered today from their four-day drop but high slaughter weights are concerning, according to Terry Roggensack of the CME Group.

Hogs ended slightly lower but traders believed it was in a short-term oversold condition after the four-day break in prices, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

