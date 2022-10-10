On Monday, traders continued to watch the bird flu situation and what it could mean for pork purchases for the holidays.
“Bird flu issues may keep holiday poultry offers in tighter supply and this has helped support pork and the ham market and this provided support,” the Hightower Report said.
“Chinese pork prices surged to multi-month highs after the completion of their Golden Week holiday last week, and with U.S. pork prices extremely oversold, anticipation of good export demand potential helped fuel the front end of the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “December hogs look undervalued compared to the rest of the complex, with October expiration this week.”