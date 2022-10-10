 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

On Monday, traders continued to watch the bird flu situation and what it could mean for pork purchases for the holidays.

People are also reading…

“Bird flu issues may keep holiday poultry offers in tighter supply and this has helped support pork and the ham market and this provided support,” the Hightower Report said.

“Chinese pork prices surged to multi-month highs after the completion of their Golden Week holiday last week, and with U.S. pork prices extremely oversold, anticipation of good export demand potential helped fuel the front end of the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “December hogs look undervalued compared to the rest of the complex, with October expiration this week.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News