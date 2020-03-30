“Pork values have been under pressure the last several trading sessions as grocery store space has been filled,” the Hightower Report said. “Weights for hogs and cattle are higher than normal so a fear of backing up hogs in the country is seen as a potential bearish force. It will take a huge jump in the export market to absorb enough pork to avoid further weakness.”
“The CME Lean Hog Index was up 1.05 to 66.17, the highest level since September 5,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The index is a lagging indicator of the cash market, so it reflects the recent surge in packer kills. The elevated production numbers are also causing concern.”