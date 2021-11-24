In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 25 cents to $55.66/cwt.
- National live price down 58 cents to $42.30.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $55.85.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up 6 cents at $84.98.
December hogs closed moderately lower led by weakness in cash markets while February hogs closed slightly higher after a day of choppy trading, according to The Hightower Report.
Currently the carcass support is at the retail level with expensive bacon costing more than chops or roasts or hams and barbeque restaurants are buying butts, according to ADM Investor Services.