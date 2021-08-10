 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to lower for today, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Futures saw selling pressure resume in the deferred contracts featuring triple digit losses. With the limit down close in the Oct contract, expanded limits are in effect today.

Lean hog futures will trade within the $4.50 expanded range after October contracts closed Monday at the limit $3 loss, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The other nearbys were also triple digits weaker with $2.27 to $2.97 losses.

