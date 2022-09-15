In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $3.15 to $95.11/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 39 cents lower to $99.80
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.03 to $105.85/cwt.
“Hog futures are putting in good turn higher this week as short covering and technical buying supported the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Front end hog futures pushed through resistance to start the session, and the money flowed into the market during the day. The USDA released 4 weeks of export sales data this morning, and that brought some support to the market.”
“The jump and pork values this week was a bullish surprise as traders are expecting a sharp break in the cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “US pork export sales for the week ending September 8 came in at 25,067 tonnes… The average for the past four weeks is 23,586 tonnes, which is the highest four-week average since August 4.”