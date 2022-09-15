 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down $3.15 to $95.11/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 39 cents lower to $99.80

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.03 to $105.85/cwt.

“Hog futures are putting in good turn higher this week as short covering and technical buying supported the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Front end hog futures pushed through resistance to start the session, and the money flowed into the market during the day. The USDA released 4 weeks of export sales data this morning, and that brought some support to the market.”

“The jump and pork values this week was a bullish surprise as traders are expecting a sharp break in the cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “US pork export sales for the week ending September 8 came in at 25,067 tonnes… The average for the past four weeks is 23,586 tonnes, which is the highest four-week average since August 4.”

USDA hiked projected pork production to 27.133 billion for calendar 2022. For 2023, USDA maintained the previous 27.52b lb. production estimat…

The hog market is still in the process of trying to forge a bottom, according to TFM Cash+ on barchart. The market is volatile and has been op…

October hogs closed sharply higher Tuesday when buying is pushed the market up to the highest level since August 23. “News of a sharp bounce i…

Eyes are on market hogs following a week of gains, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.

Hog markets are oversold, The Hightower Report said. “The wide basis supported the market earlier in yesterday’s session,” they said, but the …

