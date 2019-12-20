In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 3 cents to $47.81/cwt.
- National live was unchanged, staying at $36.98
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 6 cents to $47.26
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 17 cents at $76.54/cwt.
The February lean hog market has been watched closely, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “It seems only a matter of time before China’s severe need for pork and our over-abundance of same will have a coupling,” he said.
As cutout values have been “sluggish” this week for pork, The Hightower Report said traders believe slaughter and production numbers “have peaked out” in the past several weeks. “Some traders see U.S. pork exports at near 1 mln tonnes for the coming year,” they said.