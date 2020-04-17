The surge higher in pork cut-out values is a positive development and will encourage other packers to make up for the plants currently closed, The Hightower Report said.
The market will likely continue to react to news either way about slaughter capacity ahead, said the Hightower Report. However, it said it continues to predict the closures and slowdowns at slaughter plants have peaked and that conditions may improve “just ahead.”
Weekly U.S. pork export sales from April 3-9 totaled 45,675 tonnes (16,492 was China). “This strong sale was 14% over last year,” Allendale said.