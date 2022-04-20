 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was up 41 cents to $101.98.
  • National live was unreported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.04 to $107.73.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $1.37 to $108.49.

Hogs were down and talk of the large premium of June futures to the cash market plus continued talk of slow exports pressured the market, according to The Hightower Report.

Bear spreading remained the theme in the hog futures market as the futures premium to the cash market weighed on front month contracts, according to Total Farm Marketing.

