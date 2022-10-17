 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

Front month lean hog futures closed the last trade day of the week with $0.97 to $1.70 gains. For December that took prices half-way back to the contract high printed in mid-Aug followed by the September sell off, said Alan Brugler of Barchart to start the week.

“While pork prices experienced a setback on Friday, export sales were decent, packer profit margins are firm and pork production last week was down 4.1% from last year, The Hightower Report said today. In addition, December futures remain at a wider than normal discount to the cash market, The Report said.

The short term trend looks to remain higher as the market adjusts to a more normal basis to the cash market, The Hightower Report said today.

On Monday, traders continued to watch the bird flu situation and what it could mean for pork purchases for the holidays.

If the hog market can hold its long-term swing point, the market could go on a big rally, “even as high as $87.60,” Nick Eherenberg of One44 A…

Breaking News