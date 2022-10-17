People are also reading…
Front month lean hog futures closed the last trade day of the week with $0.97 to $1.70 gains. For December that took prices half-way back to the contract high printed in mid-Aug followed by the September sell off, said Alan Brugler of Barchart to start the week.
“While pork prices experienced a setback on Friday, export sales were decent, packer profit margins are firm and pork production last week was down 4.1% from last year, The Hightower Report said today. In addition, December futures remain at a wider than normal discount to the cash market, The Report said.