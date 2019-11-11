In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 19 cents to $42.72/cwt.
- National live was up $1.17, hitting $38.26
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 8 cents to $42.72
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $3.67 at $86.34/cwt.
Blue Line Futures pointed out that this was the 14th consecutive session of December’s contract trading with a “64 handle.” They said today’s close lower to the end of the range “is cause for concern,” despite good volume in the market.
“Weakness in the stock market due to concerns over Hong Kong was enough to spark the early selling,” The Hightower Report said. “However, the jump in pork product prices has helped to support the market with talk that the higher pork values are the result of China and others booking more U.S. pork.”