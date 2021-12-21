Hog prices are building toward a consolidation pattern, Total Farm Marketing said. “The premium of the futures over cash is a large limiting actor, and with markets week in general today, some of that premium was taken out.”
Outside market forces carry a “more positive tilt today,” The Hightower Report said, but they wonder if it will be enough for the market to find buyers. “February hogs still hold a premium to the cash market, and there seems to be a lack of confidence that pork supply will be tight into January.”