In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 38 cents to $63.85/cwt.
- National live was down 28 cents, to $50.25
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 54 cents to $63.59
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.63 to $95.18/cwt.
The lean hog market hit its highest close since one month ago on Sept. 11, The Hightower Report said, as they “found support from the wide discount of December futures to the cash market.”
Stewart-Peterson said demand is the factor that continues to support the market as slaughter stays steady around 490,000 daily. “Thursday will bring the next round of weekly export sales numbers,” they said. “These have stayed supportive in price on strong trade demand.”