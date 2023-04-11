In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down 33 cents to $70.59/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $71.94/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 40 cents to $77.46/cwt.
Hogs have unfortunately not been sharing in the enthusiasm from the cattle market and continue lower as lower cutouts and mediocre cash trade holds prices down, according to Total Farm Marketing.
With negative packer margins, packers are going to tightly control slaughter. There are spec traders buying cattle and selling hogs, intra market spreads are bear spread, cash hogs and pork are dropping with negative packer margins. The positive side are exports but strong exports have failed to motivate hog prices as countries buy pork as an inflation fighter to increase supplies, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.