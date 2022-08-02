 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean Hogs

People are also reading…

Pork cutout futures closed Monday with $0.12 to $0.45 losses on the day, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Afternoon Value was 36 cents firmer to $127.70. FI hog slaughter was reported at 408,000 head for Monday. That is down from 450,000 head last week and from 414,000 head during the same Monday last year.

The hog market remains in a short-term uptrend but is in search of a seasonal peak and also maybe a correction from the overbought technical position, according to The Hightower Report.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

Hog prices are testing recent support levels, but poor price action has the technical picture looking weak, “creating the possibility of furth…

Lean hogs

Hog futures are finding buying strength, largely stemming from the cash market, Total Farm Marketing said. “The hog market strength will stay …

Lean hogs

Pork is still probing for seasonal peak, remaining on an uptrend with low weights, The Hightower Report said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;The national carcass base was down 94 cents to $116.14.National liv…

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hog markets are already trading at a “big discount” to the cash market, The Hightower Report said. “It may be difficult to assume that a top i…

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News