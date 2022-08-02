People are also reading…
Pork cutout futures closed Monday with $0.12 to $0.45 losses on the day, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Afternoon Value was 36 cents firmer to $127.70. FI hog slaughter was reported at 408,000 head for Monday. That is down from 450,000 head last week and from 414,000 head during the same Monday last year.
The hog market remains in a short-term uptrend but is in search of a seasonal peak and also maybe a correction from the overbought technical position, according to The Hightower Report.