In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was 20 cents higher to $50.22/cwt.
- National live was up 91 cents to $38.63
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose 21 cents to $49.95
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 20 cents to $64.29/cwt.
“The index has turned lower today and instability in pork prices is not a positive fundamental development either, but prospects for large Chinese purchases soon are still keeping selling interest somewhat limited,” Stewart-Peterson said. “It also helps that pork demand is not nearly as sensitive to economic conditions as beef, especially in China.”
“The market seems to have the short-term supply fundamentals to trend higher, but fears of an all-out pandemic which would cause world trade to contract has helped to pressure,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $63.30, up $1.01 on the day.”