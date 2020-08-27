In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $1.40 to $42.69/cwt.
- National live had no comparison, at $35.02
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $2.16 to $40.95
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 88 cents to $72.78/cwt.
Like in cattle, traders are worried about slaughter levels pushing higher soon, and overbought levels in the market “warrant some caution for bulls,” The Hightower Report said, though staying above the 9-day moving average “suggests the short-term trend remains positive.”
“October lean hogs traded in an inside session today within a range of less than 1.00,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Stochastics are still overbought, and today’s price action was not strong enough to override yesterday’s bearish key reversals.”