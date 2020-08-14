In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 9 cents higher to $37.60/cwt.
- National live was up 55 cents to $34.15
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 9 cents lower to $37.76
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.17 to $74.93/cwt.
Analysts were impressed with the rise in pork prices despite the increase in production. “The pork rally is especially impressive given the large increase in pork production from year-ago levels,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at mid-session came in at $75.61, up $1.85 on the day.”
Traders are also watching pork export trends. “Pork sales have been soft lately,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Increasing China herd size may impact US purchases in the months ahead. October futures moved back above the 100-day moving average resistance level and are now testing the upper Bollinger Band resistance level.”