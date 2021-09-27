Last week closed with choppy two-sided trade on futures as the market was anticipating the USDA Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report to be released after the market close. The report showed a tighter hog supply than estimated, which will likely lead the market to a little higher start to the week, Total Farm Marketing said today.
“The USDA September 1st Hogs and Pigs report was considered bullish.” All hogs and pigs on September 1 came in at 96.1% of last year, which was well below the average trade expectation of 98.3%, The Hightower Report said today.