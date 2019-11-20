In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 6 cents to $42.39/cwt.
- National live was down 47 cents, to $34.09
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 16 cents to $42.34
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.91 to $86.58/cwt.
A break in pork prices yesterday also helped pressure the market early on today, The Hightower Report said. The market avoided a close limit-down, despite hovering around that range much of the day.
“The combination of heavy slaughter with last week’s total estimated to be near 2.75 mln head and near-record production on a week-over-week basis in pounds of pork have made it difficult for this market to rally,” Stewart-Peterson said.