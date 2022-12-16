 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

People are also reading…

Hogs are at a loss in the week to date, after trading lower again on Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

U.S. pork production normally declines by 100 to 400 million pounds between the fourth and first quarters. It was down 281 million pounds last year, but this year it is expected to decline just 5 million pounds, The Hightower Report said today. This is a bearish set up as the market will need to absorb much lower-than-normal shift in production, The Report said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Weights, however, remain “well below” year ago levels and below the five-year average, The Hightower Report said. Weights in Iowa/Minnesota fo…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hogs look to extend Tuesday’s strength after triple digit gains on “Turnaround Tuesday” faded in afternoon hog trade, but futures still closed…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

Weak export sales plus a collapse in pork product prices this week helped to pressure the market. The weak pork market suggests that cash hogs…

Lean hogs

The market is experiencing an “impressive four-day rally,” The Hightower Report said. However, it appears to have run out of buying support on…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News