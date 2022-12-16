People are also reading…
Hogs are at a loss in the week to date, after trading lower again on Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
U.S. pork production normally declines by 100 to 400 million pounds between the fourth and first quarters. It was down 281 million pounds last year, but this year it is expected to decline just 5 million pounds, The Hightower Report said today. This is a bearish set up as the market will need to absorb much lower-than-normal shift in production, The Report said.