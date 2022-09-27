 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 5.49 to 97.37/cwt.
  • National live down 97 cents to $66.77/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 4.86 to $99.41/cwt.

National carcass cutout down 2.45 to $99.01/cwt.

Packer margins are improving – this may lead to a higher trend in cash, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Hogs are getting heavier and hog slaughter is increasing at a time when pork is going down faster than the price of hogs, two factors that will keep packers from paying higher for hogs, according to Chris Leehner of ADM Investors Service.

