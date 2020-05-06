In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 4 cents to $36.40/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota was not reported due to confidentiality.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.48 at $115.06/cwt.
“June hogs are still holding their 50-day moving average support level, but with stochastics deeply overbought, near term upside looks somewhat limited,” Stewart-Peterson said. “However, the trend higher is still intact, and expectations for increasing slaughter capacity is positive.”
The lean hog market is “technically overbought” which helped to trigger some selling pressure, The Hightower Report said. “Slaughter over the last two weeks is down 1.36 mln from expectations,” they said. “This is a big backlog of hogs and weights might continue to rise.”