In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.38 to $84.48/cwt.
- National live was up $3.13, to $66.55
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $86.99
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $4.53 at $100.57/cwt.
“Increasing supply in a period when demand could struggle due to cheap hog prices in China helped to pressure,” The Hightower Report said.
The hog market saw technical support broken on Friday, leading to further lower trade today, Total Farm Marketing said.