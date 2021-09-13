 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up $1.38 to $84.48/cwt.
  • National live was up $3.13, to $66.55
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $86.99

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $4.53 at $100.57/cwt.

“Increasing supply in a period when demand could struggle due to cheap hog prices in China helped to pressure,” The Hightower Report said.

The hog market saw technical support broken on Friday, leading to further lower trade today, Total Farm Marketing said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets are consolidating near the top of their ranges, “and with some friendly news could push higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weakn…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Once the pork production pushes sharply higher from the summer base, it may be difficult for the market to absorb the extra pork without shar…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The recent move lower in the hog market “could open the door for additional long liquidation,” Total Farm Marketing said. “However, the mixed …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The hog market hit a high of $89.97 on Sept. 7 and closed at $82.80 on Friday. That would suggest long liquidation selling, according to The H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets are holding a discount of $12.92 to the cash market, compared to the five-year average of 82 cents, The Hightower Report said. “Wh…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News