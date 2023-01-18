 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down 18 cents to $71.21/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 24 cents lower to $71.66

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 45 cents to $77.89/cwt.

“Apr hogs resumed the selling pressure as prices challenged Friday’s low and posted the lowest close since October,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The weak price action leaves the door open for additional technical selling, possibly targeting the October lows at $82.625… The hog market is extremely oversold and will likely be due for a turn, but still looks to be elusive at this point.”

Traders are watching average weights, which have gone lower and provided some positive signs. “Iowa/southern Minnesota weights fell to 290 pounds from 291.7 last week and 291.4 last year which is a positive development,” the Hightower Report said.

Breaking News