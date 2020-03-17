In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was $2.06 higher to $55.44/cwt.
- National live was up 23 cents to $42.37
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose $2.16 to $55.82
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.04 higher to $74.42/cwt.
Chinese hog prices are down, although analysts are still trying to sort out what factors are driving that trend.
“China’s hog prices are down over 2% for the month so far,” Stewart-Peterson said. “It is unclear to what degree this is due to increasing hog supply in China or decreasing demand for pork with the recent shutdowns due to the spread of coronavirus.”
“April futures opened sharply higher today and were able to attract buyer interest throughout the session, pushing prices to their expanded limit higher and staying there for the majority of the afternoon,” Stewart-Peterson said. “June and July hogs showed similar price action though were unable to hold closes at limit higher despite the strong buying action.”