Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 1.89 to $105.32/cwt.
  • National live price was $83.62.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $111.71.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 22 cents to $126.59 /cwt.

China continues to buy pork, keeping demand strong, reports Total Farm Marketing.

The U.S. market is in an extreme overbought condition as pork values jump to highest level since 2014 due to reopening of the economy and seasonal tighter supplies supporting new contract highs, said Terry Roggensack of CME Group. Supplies may increase in July-September and demand tone turn more negative.

