Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 72 cents to $104.59/cwt.
  • National live was up $1.47 to $79.07
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $107.28

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 6 cents at $122.37/cwt.

The cold storage report showed pork supply was down nearly 4% since May, Total Farm Marketing said.

The hog market gained $1.95 this week, making buyers active as the futures still hold a discount to the cash market, The Hightower report said. “The market’s close above the 9-day moving average suggests the short-term trend remains positive.”

