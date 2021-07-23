In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 72 cents to $104.59/cwt.
- National live was up $1.47 to $79.07
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $107.28
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 6 cents at $122.37/cwt.
The cold storage report showed pork supply was down nearly 4% since May, Total Farm Marketing said.
The hog market gained $1.95 this week, making buyers active as the futures still hold a discount to the cash market, The Hightower report said. “The market’s close above the 9-day moving average suggests the short-term trend remains positive.”