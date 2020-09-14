USDA’s monthly supply/demand report last week added a small piece of positive news for hog futures by lowering their 2021 pork production estimate by 120 million pounds (from 28.565 billion to 28.445 billion), Allendale said. In this number, the agency sees Q1 at 4.8% under last year.
The largest buyer of U.S. pork this week was Mexico at 8,854 metric tons, followed by China at 8,301 and Japan at 5,579, according to The Hightower Report. China has the largest commitments for 2020 at 599,000 tons, followed by Mexico at 407,00 and Japan and 174,000.