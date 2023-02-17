People are also reading…
Traders are hoping for tightening supply ahead “but the supply outlook is somewhat burdensome,” The Hightower Report said. “The market may experience an advance in the short term with pork values and better than expected export sales news.”
Hog supply fundamentals “look bearish,” The Hightower Report said, setting up for a “contra-seasonal move lower.” Resistance for April’s hog contract comes in at $87.42 and $89.32, with The Hightower Report suggesting to look for a top at those resistance levels.