The lean hog market has been seeing support from the pork cut-out values surge, “but the gap higher opening and bullish technical action for the June futures yesterday is an impressive development,” The Hightower Report said.
That has turned the short-term trend higher, they said. “There is some talk that the surge higher in beef prices may move more quickly to the retail consumer and pork demand might benefit. It will be important for export markets for U.S. meat to stay strong in order to expect a major rally in the June hogs.”