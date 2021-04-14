 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was 20 cents lower to $101.35/cwt.
  • National live was $1.16 higher to $78.63
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $103

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $2.40 to $110.09/cwt.

“Traders are waiting to see if China will in fact import more pork over the near term due to ASF issues, or if the market will see more long liquidation selling and a slowdown in exports,” the Hightower Report said. “The surge higher in rib prices help support a strong recovery in pork cutout values.”

Analysts are watching the discount to cash and the price gap in June hogs, and what impact that might have for markets. “Traders still buying front-month futures even with discount to cash,” Stewart Peterson said. "Still a price gap in June hogs – will it fill, and when? Hog slaughter estimated at 491,000 head.”

